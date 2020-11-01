Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a five-wicket loss to SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday and now need to win their last league game to secure a place in the playoffs. After losing three games in a row RCB have lost the momentum but all will be forgotten if they can sneak in a win against Delhi Capitals -- a side with an even poorer record in the recent past, with four straight losses. Virat Kohli took to Twitter to motivate his side ahead of their crucial encounter at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday. "Real fun is in a real challenge. @RCBTweets," Kohli tweeted.

When captain says #ChallengeAccepted, let's just sit back and enjoy the show. https://t.co/An2496mGfN — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 1, 2020

RCB's official Twitter handle also shared Kohli's post, writing: "When captain says #ChallengeAccepted, let's just sit back and enjoy the show".

While other teams have found form, both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals have hit a lean patch at the most crucial stage of the tournament. With 14 points to their names, both sides were almost certain of a place in the knockout stage but things have changed pretty quickly as they face each other to secure a playoff spot.

Promoted

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif, speaking after his side's loss to Mumbai Indians on Saturday, said that their players have started feeling the pressure after a series of losses.

Kohli's words should come a great motivation to RCB players who have lost the spark in the last few games and it would be interesting if it gets them fired up.