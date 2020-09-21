Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul through the team manager's report has the right to bring the umpiring error of Nitin Menon to the notice of the match referee, and the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council will then take a call on the howler that saw Kings XI Punjab lose their opening game against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, an IPL GC official said that the KXIP have the right to report the matter and it will then be taken up for assessment. He went on to add that such mistakes are definitely not a good advertisement for the game.

"The process is that the team reports the matter through the captain and team manager. After that, we assess it as the governing council. The match referee also puts in his report wherein he can mention the same," the official said.

Asked about the number of howlers that the league has seen in the last few years, the official said that it needs to be cut out and technology must be used in the best possible manner.

"The umpires really need to be on top of their game here. Such errors, even though they do happen at the highest level, are not a good advertisement for umpiring standards. Maybe it's time to look at using cutting edge technology for assisting umpires with line calls.

"Whether this would have changed what happened is difficult to say as the strike would have changed and Mayank was hitting the ball sublimely and the change of strike could have thrown that out of gear."

The incident took place in the 19th over of Kings XI Punjab's chase when Mayank Agarwal played a shot and took two runs. However, on-field umpire Nitin Menon deemed it as a single.

Both teams scored 157 runs in the allotted 20 overs and Delhi Capitals won the match in the Super Over.

Promoted

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who himself has represented Kings XI Punjab in the league, said the umpire's call made the difference in the match and he should be 'Man of the Match'.

"I don't agree with the man of the match choice. The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match. Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP," Sehwag tweeted.