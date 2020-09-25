Making amends on an error in the first over of Delhi Capitals' (DC) innings, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni turned back the clock to take a fantastic catch that saw the back of Shreyas Iyer during their ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match, at Dubai International Stadium on Friday. The former India captain won the toss, and elected to bowl. With DC reaching a good total, Dhoni showed his wicket keeping skills with a wonderful catch in the penultimate over. Sam Curran had the DC captain caught behind, with Dhoni diving to his right. Shreyas Iyer registered 26-runs off 22 deliveries.

It was an astounding catch, reminiscent of Dhoni's younger days, when on field for the Indian national team.

Dhoni also made amends for his mistake in the first over, sending Prithvi Shaw back to the pavilion as he stumped him off Piyush Chawla's bowling.

Shaw hit 64-runs off 43 deliveries, packed with nine fours and a six.

In the second delivery of the innings, Chahar's ball got a touch on his bat, going to Dhoni for a catch. Shaw was smart enough to not turn and look behind, and even Dhoni didn't appeal. TV replays showed that Shaw got a faint inside edge.

DC finished at 175/3, setting a 176-run target after 20 overs. Other than Shaw and Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis also contributed with the bat.

The Indian pair of Dhawan and Pant registered 35 and 37* respectively.

Meanwhile, Stoinis came in at the end and could only punch five runs to the total. Piyush Chawla and Curran took the wickets for CSK.