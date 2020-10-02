Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the most consistent team in the IPL league phase reaching play-offs in all 10 seasons they have been part of. However, this year they have looked a shadow of their former self, losing two of their first three games in IPL 2020. After two successive losses, MS Dhoni and his men will be up against David Warner's SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) who bounced back after suffering two straight defeats to beat a solid opposition in Delhi Capitals in their previous game. The battle will be interesting as both these teams are currently occupying the last two spots in the IPL 2020 Points Table and a win would help one of these two to bridge the gap to those above them.

The three-time champions are currently the rock-bottom side in the points table but one team which can't be taken lightly given their outstanding past records against most of the sides is CSK.

While CSK's start has left their fans disappointed, the head to head stats against the Hyderabad-based franchise should make them optimistic and bring those smiles back to their faces.

They have faced each other on 13 occasions of which CSK have come out on top a whopping 10 times, including one in the Champions League, while SRH have managed to pull off just three wins over their Southern neighbours.

Head to Head Stats

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Matches: 13

CSK Won: 10

Promoted

SRH Won: 3

Based on past records, CSK go in to Friday's encounter as clear favourites but cricket is not played on paper and after beating Delhi Capitals, the then table toppers, SRH have proved that they can't be taken lightly.