CSK vs MI, IPL 2020: Twitter Abuzz With Excitement Ahead Of IPL Opener
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Fans took to Twitter to show their excitement ahead of the IPL 2020 opening clash in Abu Dhabi.
Highlights
-
Fans created a buzz on Twitter ahead of IPL 2020 opener in Abu Dhabi
-
Chennai Super Kings face Mumbai Indians in the first game of IPL 2020
-
Chennai have lost their last five matches against Mumbai in IPL
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 begins Saturday and fans are ecstatic to have the IPL at last after months of uncertainty and COVID-19-induced delays. The loyalties have been well-defined and fans of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, the teams playing the IPL opener in Abu Dhabi, are rooting for their teams with tweets and social media posts. “19:29 an era ended.19:30 a new journey starts,” tweeted a user named Sohan, referring to CSK captain MS Dhoni's retirement announcement that came at 19:29 on August 15. Others pointed out Dhoni's comeback within a minute of retirement.
Destiny or coincidence— (@A_lonethinker) September 19, 2020
19:29 19:30
Retired Comeback pic.twitter.com/fhf4wJAcYU
Prashanth is fatally optimistic. “Rohit will score a duck tonight. He always excels in the second match of a series on most occasions. He is my favourite of all time. However, I just sense that he is gonna score a ZERO tonight,” he tweeted.
Rohit will score a duck tonight. He always excels in the second match of a series on most occasions.— Prashanth (@YVPRASH) September 19, 2020
He is my favourite of all time. However, I just sense that he is gonna score a ZERO tonight. #rohitsharma #mivcsk #csk #mi #IPL2020 #ipl13 #uae #dubai #ElClassico #RGSHARMA
Jackartoons has some brutal predictions for CSK. “CSK may win tonight just to get embarassed by the true kings in knockouts,” he tweeted.
CSK may win tonight just to get embarassed by the true kings in knockouts #MIvCSK #MI— Jackartoons (@jackartoons) September 19, 2020
Pravin Ambure gives the Paltan a video they will surely cherish, as will all other IPL fans.
Paltan, are you ready???? @mipaltan #OneFamily #IPL2020 #MIvCSK #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/4A1piewI7Z— Pravin Ambure (@Pravin_Live) September 19, 2020
Rohit Sharma fans were quick to recall the back-to-back sixes that Rohit hit off Tim Southee to win India a T20I on their tour to New Zealand earlier this year.
Rohit Sharma The Miracle Man— HARDIK TANK (@tankhardik) September 19, 2020
Mumbai Indians gonna be Rock pic.twitter.com/mbCTzNQAYJ
CSK have lost their last five games to MI but Chennai fans are optimistic nevertheless.
Match day - Chennai Super Kings takes on defending champions Mumbai Indians. CSK has lost the last 5 matches to MI in IPL, not an ideal stat but all the best CSK. pic.twitter.com/3whavRFtfc— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 19, 2020
And where is the fun in that if Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) aren't taken for a toss even when they are not playing?
True#RCB pic.twitter.com/NS9Bm4Au0T— CSK MEGATRON (@CskArmy_108) September 14, 2020
The likes of Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya will face Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo as IPL gets underway.