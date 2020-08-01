Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni will be back in competitive action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener against Mumbai Indians (MI), marking his first appearance since Team India's defeat in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand. Dhoni recently announced his retirement from international cricket, with his availability for the IPL a rare opportunity for fans to witness the cricketer's performances. The player's fans have expressed their excitement on social media platform Twitter.

"Here's wishing our 'Captain Cool' a super season ahead. Let's get back behind our Lions," read a tweet from one of the cricketer's fan accounts.

"Finally The King Arrived After 627,840 minutes, 10,464 hours, 62 weeks, 436 days,@MSDhoni #IPL2020 #WhistlePodu," added another fan.

There were similar reactions from other fans, who also expressed their excitement about watching the wicketkeeper-batsman's comeback.

Imagine the amount of people who are gonna smile together, when Dhoni will appear on screen tonight!@msdhoni @ChennaiIPL — harsh jain (@harshja11698650) September 19, 2020

can't wait for ms dhoni aka thala#MIvsCSK 7:30pm — Sherlock Holmes (@Santy_frd81) September 19, 2020

Dhoni has been the captain of CSK since the first edition of the IPL, leading the franchise to title triumph on 3 occasions. The side finished runners-up in the previous edition of the tournament, after being beaten by one run in the final by MI.

CSK will be missing out on the services of batsman Suresh Raina and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh for the upcoming season. Both the players have opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons.