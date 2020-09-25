Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the seventh match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK were defeated in their previous clash against Rajasthan Royals by 16 runs, following a win in the league opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). DC, on the other hand, are unbeaten following a Super Over triumph over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their opening match. The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the same venue for the previous league clash between KXIP and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where the former emerged victorious by 97 runs on Thursday. CSK skipper MS Dhoni will look to get his side back to winning ways. Live streaming of the match will be available on digital platforms.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will take place on September 25, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

Promoted

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will be on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)