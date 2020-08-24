MS Dhoni's retirement from international cricket has ensured that Chennai Super Kings have the former India captain to themselves as Dhoni who is now free of international commitments has only one avenue as a cricketer. With the IPL set to begin on September 19 after a COVID-19-induced delay and CSK already in the UAE, the wait for Dhoni's fans to watch him in action is nearing an end. The last game of competitive cricket that Dhoni played was the semi final of the 2019 World Cup in July last year and with the start of IPL drawing closer, CSK gave their fans a glimpse of how it would be when Dhoni finally struts out on to the field decked in his kit and wielding his willow. "The smile we can't wait to see!" is how CSK captioned a picture of Dhoni carrying his kit on his back and smiling for the camera that they shared on social media.

Dhoni, 39, will lead CSK in the 13th season of the IPL in the UAE. The league will be played away from India due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it's impact on the world's second-most populous country.

All players have been quarantined for six days upon their arrival in the Emirates and as per the BCCI protocol will be tested on the first, third and sixth days of quarantine.

The players returning a negative result in all three tests will be allowed to enter the IPL's bio-secure bubble.

Players have been utilising the quarantine period to work out in their make-shift gyms inside their hotel rooms and in virtual team meetings with their fellow teammates.