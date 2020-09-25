Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will battle it out with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the seventh match of IPL 2020 on Friday. CSK lost their previous clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 16 runs after having started the league campaign with a victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are unbeaten after a Super Over triumph against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their opening match. The two sides have played each other 21 times till now, with CSK winning 15 times and DC emerging victorious on six occasions.

Head to Head Match Stats

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)

Matches: 21

Chennai Super Kings won: 15

Delhi Capitals won: 6

CSK won when the two teams met last time, in the playoff clash in IPL 2019, winning by six wickets.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field. The bowling attack delivered a quality performance, restricting DC (then Delhi Daredevils) to 147/9 in 20 overs. Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja accounted for two wickets apiece.

In reply, openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson scored half-centuries to help CSK chase down the total in 19 overs.