Ravi Shastri, the head coach of the Indian cricket team has said that Washington Sundar's performance for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Mumbai Indians is the best so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. His remark came as RCB defeated Mumbai Indians in the Super Over on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium.

In the Super Over, Mumbai Indians were able to score just seven runs as Saini bowled a brilliant over, and Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers chased it down with ease. In the normal match action, both Mumbai and Bangalore posted 201 runs on the board.

For RCB, Sundar just conceded 12 runs in his quota of four overs and he also picked up the crucial wicket of Rohit Sharma.

Taking note of Sundar's performance, Shastri tweeted: "In a batsman's world - from Chennai to Washington. Best IPL performance so far in 2020. Special."

In a batsman's world - from Chennai to Washington. Best IPL performance so far in 2020. Special #IPL2020 #RCBvMI

Earlier, de Villiers played an unbeaten knock of 55 runs off just 24 balls with the help of 4 fours and 4 sixes to take RCB's score to 201/3 in the allotted twenty overs.

Chasing 202, Mumbai found itself at 78/4, but it was then that Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard got together in the middle and stitched a 119-run stand to take their side close to the target.

Ishan Kishan played a knock of 99, studded with two fours and nine sixes. On the other hand, Pollard registered an unbeaten inning of 60 off just 24 balls with the help of three fours and five sixes.

For RCB, pacer Navdeep Saini finished with figures of 0/43 in his four overs. The pacer also bowled the Super Over, in which he conceded just seven runs even though Pollard and Hardik Pandya were in the middle.

RCB have played three matches in the tournament so far and have won two. The Virat Kohli-led side will face Rajasthan Royals on October 3.