Much was expected from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell at the beginning of IPL 2020, following his sublime performances in the 2019 edition. Russell had changed the course of the game single-handedly several times in the previous season, with his massive sixes and effective performances with the ball. However, the Windies star has struggled, considering what he is capable of. He has scored 83 runs in eight matches at a strike-rate of 140.67 and an average of 11.85. Russell was dismissed for just 12 runs off 9 deliveries in a crucial league clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, after being left in no position to negotiate a sharp, well-directed bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah. With calls for the all-rounder being sidelined following his below-par performances, there will be extra pressure on the Windies cricketer to come good against SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday. However, Russell will not have it easy against Afghanistan semsation Rashid Khan who has been a game-changer for his side in IPL 2020.

Rashid has accounted for several important dismissals, tilting games in favour of SRH with his sublime variations in line, length and pace.

Nicholas Pooran who was the main man for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a tense chase against the Hyderabad based franchise during a league match, succumbed to a fine delivery from the Afghanistan cricketer having looked unstoppable till then.

SRH recorded a comfortable victory following that vital dismissal.

Both teams are desperate for a win as the race for the playoffs heats up. The face-off between these two superstars could well dictate the eventual result.

Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com