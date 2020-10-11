English wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler is a key player for Rajasthan Royals, and captain Steve Smith will be hoping that he will be at his destructive best when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. But, while SRH may have a depleted bowling unit, with key pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of the tournament with a hip injury, they still have Rashid Khan, who has troubled Buttler time and again when they have faced off in the shortest format of the game.

While Buttler got off to a slow start this season, he smashed a 44-ball 70 against Mumbai Indians to remind fans why he has been their best batsman for the last two years.

However, Buttler has faced Rashid Khan four times in his career in T20s and has gotten out to him on all four occasions.

Not only has Rashid Khan gotten Buttler's wicket every time they have come face to face, he has ensured that Buttler doesn't get too many runs off him either.

Buttler has scored only four runs in 10 deliveries against the Afghan leg-spinner.

Rashid Khan has been SunRisers Hyderabad's leading wicket-taker this year, with eight scalps to his name so far.

He starred with a three-wicket haul as SRH beat Kings XI Punjab in their last match.

However, Buttler will hope to play a good knock to help end Rajasthan Royals' losing streak, after three defeats in a row.

SRH themselves have turned the season around after two defeats in their first two matches, to win three of their next four games.