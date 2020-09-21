Virat Kohli and Rashid Khan have a lot in common. Apart from their rather similar looks, thanks mainly to the whiskers, their body language is quite similar too. They both smile quite a lot, and also frown frequently (possibly Kohli just a shade more). Another similarity is their mastery on their trades, with Virat Kohli being one of the best batsmen in the world and Rashid Khan right up there as a leg-spinner. Also, neither handle a loss or reverse too well.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and SunRisers Hyderabad begin their IPL 2020 campaigns in Dubai.

Kohli, with 5,412 runs from 177 matches, with five centuries to boot and a strike rate of 131.61, would want a repeat of the 2016 season when he scored four of his five IPL hundreds, so long as the final result is different.

Rashid Khan has made his name as the premier leg-spinner in the business and the IPL has seen him claim 55 wickets from 46 matches, with a sensational economy of 6.55, so it will be quite a challenge to send him for runs.

The tournament is young, and this will be only the third game, so what all vagaries are in store remains to be seen. But given a level playing field, a Virat-Kohl-Rashid Khan face-off will be something to follow.

Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com