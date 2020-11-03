Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be hoping for Mumbai Indians' (MI) victory in Tuesday's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 fixture. MI face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who will be eyeing a win, so that they qualify for the playoffs. A defeat for SRH means qualification for KKR. SRH face MI at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah. Hoping that Lady Luck chooses their side, Kolkata posted a photo on Twitter, which was captioned as, "Waiting for tonight's match like... #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL"

Cricketers like Rinku Singh and Shivam Mavi in the photo are portrayed to be impatiently waiting for the result between SRH and MI.

KKR are currently fourth in the table with 14 points from 14 matches. Meanwhile, SRH are fifth with 12 points from 13 matches. David Warner's side has a stronger net run-rate at +0.555. KKR's net run-rate is -0.214.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) sealed their playoff berths on Monday in Match 55. Although DC won the fixture, both the teams made it through the league stage. Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan scored half centuries, meanwhile Anrich Nortje registered three wickets.

Delhi face Mumbai in their first playoff, who also already sealed their berth.

SRH and MI met earlier during Match 17, when Mumbai won by 34 runs. Quinton de Kock scored a half century, meanwhile Trent Boult scalped two wickets. In their last five matches, SRH have won three times and lost twice. MI have also won thrice and lost twice.