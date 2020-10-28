Kings XI Punjab pacer Sheldon Cottrell is known for quick responses to cricket fans on social media, and it was proved once again! The Jamaican bowler, who is currently in United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 took to Twitter to pass on a cute adorable message to a little girl, who has been practicing his trademark salute. He wrote, "Sorry Jiya I couldn't find this tweet earlier. Just wanted to say you light up my day." The video of the girl imitating the pacer was posted on September 24, by her father. It was captioned as, "@SaluteCotterell The big fish salute !! #SaluteJiya".

Sorry Jiya I couldn't find this tweet earlier. Just wanted to say you light up my day. https://t.co/EvIIDxyAKv — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) October 27, 2020

Well, that just didn't stop there! The 31-year-old showed his down to earth attitude, remembering that he had a conversation with her father, six months ago. Asking if he could help her family, he wrote, "6 months ago you told me about the situation of your family working in Chennai in the wedding industry with no weddings. Forget cricket for a minute. I pray things are improving and if not - what can we do to support? #India #salute #Chennai".

6 months ago you told me about the situation of your family working in Chennai in the wedding industry with no weddings. Forget cricket for a minute. I pray things are improving and if not - what can we do to support? #India #salute #Chennai https://t.co/jMx3x7hKLo — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) October 27, 2020

Cottrell has played in six matches, registering six wickets at an economy of 8.80. He has had fitness issues this season, and hasn't featured much for KL Rahul's side in UAE. KXIP are currently fourth in the league table with 12 points from 12 matches. They have won six fixtures and lost six.

They face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on October 30, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.