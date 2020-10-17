Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. Both sides will be aiming for a win, with RR currently seventh in the eight-team table. RCB are third. The two teams have already met in match 15 of IPL 2020, with RCB emerging winners by eight wickets. In their last three fixtures, the Royals have won once and lost twice. Meanwhile, RCB have won twice and lost once. Both teams possess match winners, but for RR, it needs to be a huge change in form, considering their poor run in the ongoing season.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Steve Smith: The Royals captain has been inconsistent in the ongoing season. In the last three matches, he has registered scores of 24, 5 and 1 respectively. Out of eight matches, he has been able to muster 163 runs with a strike rate of 135.83. He has a high-score of 69, and two fifties. The Australian is considered to be one of the best cricketers in the world, but needs to find his form soon. His experience and batting skills are handy for any team on his day.

Rahul Tewatia: Tewatia has showcased his T20 cricket skills this season with full glory, especially rescuing two wins for RR single-handedly, the latest of which came in his side's 5-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Tewatia built a match-winning partnership with Riyan Parag, and scored an unbeaten 45 runs from 28 deliveries, packed with four fours and two sixes. He has scored 203 runs from eight matches, with a high-score of 53. His strike rate is 142.95, and he has hit 10 fours and 15 sixes in total so far.

Jofra Archer: Despite his team's erratic form, Jofra Archer has been consistent for RR, grabbing 12 wickets from eight matches, at an economy of 6.56. Archer has also conceded 210 runs. He has contributed with the bat when needed, scoring 89 runs with a high-score of 27. The Englishman has at times had to lead his team's bowling attack alone, but has taken the responsibility in his stride.

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Virat Kohli: The last time when both these sides met, Kohli scored an unbeaten knock of 72 runs from 53 deliveries to help his side win the match. The knock also consisted of seven fours and two sixes. Kohli had a poor start to the season, but has since staged a comeback with good individual performances. In the ongoing season, he has reached 304 runs from eight matches with an unbeaten 90-run knock as his high-score. His strike rate is at 126.66, with two fifties, 17 fours and seven sixes.

AB de Villiers: De Villiers is one of the finest exponents of the T20 format, and he proved it in RCB's recent win vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring an unbeaten knock of 73 runs from 33 deliveries. In the ongoing season, he has already scored 230 runs, with a strike rate of 179.68. He has also slammed 20 fours and 13 sixes.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The spinner is Kohli's trump card in crucial situations. Chahal has been in fantastic form in the ongoing season, registering 11 dismissals from eight matches, at an economy of 7.53. He is arguably the best leg-spinner in IPL 2020, with some stiff competition from Rashid Khan.