Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 44 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams have already faced each other in the first half of their respective campaigns, with Virat Kohli scoring an unbeaten knock of 90 runs to lead his side to a 37-run victory. Also, Chris Morris grabbed three wickets. After 10 matches, RCB are currently third in the league table. Meanwhile, Chennai are bottom in the eight-team table after 11 fixtures.

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Virat Kohli: After a rather poor start to this season on a personal note, Virat Kohli has found his best form, scoring 365 runs from 10 matches at a strike rate of 126.29, packed with 20 fours and nine sixes. He has also grabbed two half-centuries.

AB de Villiers: Regarded by many as one of the best T20 cricketers in the world, AB de Villiers has donned the finisher role to its full potential this season, rescuing his side on many occasions. In 10 matches, he has scored 285 runs, at a strike rate of 190.00. He has also slammed 21 fours and 19 sixes, alongwith four half-centuries.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Virat Kohli's trump card in IPL 2020, Yuzvendra Chahal has conceded only 275 runs from 228 balls. He has registered 15 dismissals in 10 fixtures, at an economy of 7.23. He is also sixth in the race for the Purple Cap.

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Ambati Rayudu: After playing a match-winning knock vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in the season opener, Ambati Rayudu hasn't been able to replicate that display throughout this season. The right-handed batsman has only scored 253 runs from nine matches at a strike rate of 122.92. He has also hit only one half-century. A paltry return for a batsman who started this season on a fiery note!

Faf du Plessis: The only bright spot for CSK in a disastrous season, Faf du Plessis has often played the anchor role in the batting lineup but hasn't received enough support from his teammates. The South African has scored 376 runs from 11 matches, at a strike rate of 138.23, packed with 36 fours and 10 sixes. He has also notched two half-centuries.

Ravindra Jadeja: The all-rounder is a crucial cog in CSK's unit, but hasn't been at his best this season. Ravindra Jadeja has scored 201 runs from 11 matches, at a strike rate of 162.09. He has also grabbed only four wickets, at an economy of 9.54.

Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com