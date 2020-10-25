Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli's best knock in IPL 2020 so far, has arguably been the unbeaten 90 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). On a night when other batsmen struggled to make much of an impact, Kohli batted with freedom and looked composed. The 31-year-old scored 90 runs off 52 deliveries, in an innings comprising of four boundaries and as many sixes. RCB posted a total of 169 runs for the loss of four wickets following Kohli's heroics, with CSK restricted to a score of 132. As RCB take on CSK in their second encounter of the ongoing edition on Sunday, the 31-year-old will relish an opportunity to replicate the same impact.

Deepak Chahar will, however, look to make Kohli work hard for his runs, having been one of the Chennai-based franchise's better performers this season. At the same time, what cannot be disputed is the fact that Chahar has struggled to perform at the levels expected of him.

The pace bowler has picked 10 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 30.40 and a strike rate of 25.20.

A good performance against RCB on Sunday will certainly help improve things in this regard. However, it will be easier said than done, considering how difficult it is to unsettle a determined Kohli.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni will be hoping for an improved performance from his bowlers, after defeat by a margin of 10 wickets against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday. Can Chahar step up and lead by example?

Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com