The Indian Premier League 2020 has reached that stage where every match can lead to disaster for the teams concerned. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the second position on the IPL 2020 Points Table, can't lose to SunRisers Hyderabad, or anyone else for that matter, while SRH too have to get the points to hang in there and see if IPL 2020 has something more to offer for them. All of the top teams, with Mumbai Indians already qualified, will be desperate for points, while some from the lower half, including SRH, would be hoping for some miracles.

And amidst all of this, everyone has an eye on the burgeoning Kings XI Punjab challenge.

Not a pretty place to be for any of the teams in the fray on Saturday, not least RCB and SRH.

It doesn't do Bengaluru any favours that they lost to Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Losing to both the top and bottom teams means that the RCB plans for neither really worked, and it needs professionalism as much as enthusiasm to get through this trying time.

RCB have often worked with emotions than tactics, and have paid the price, losing at least two vital points to CSK.

SRH too have done themselves no favours with their win-one, lose-one formula. Sure, they had a massive win over Delhi, thanks to the batting display from Wriddhiman Saha, David Warner and Manish Pandey. However, they have also suffered underwhelming losses and with 12 matches gone and just 10 points, the best they can hope for is to get to 14 points and see how the other results go.

Promoted

This is that time of the IPL 2020 where one dropped catch, one missed run-out or even one poor umpiring decision could spell the end for a team.

This is the week that will decide who wins IPL 2020.