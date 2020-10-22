It seems like Jofra Archer appears in almost all the face-offs featuring Rajasthan Royals, but not without reason. The Englishman is head and shoulders above the rest of the RR bowling and had it not been for his effort, the Royals would not have been anywhere in sight in IPL 2020. So, when he bowls against SunRisers Hyderabad, David Warner, the SRH captain will have to once again not just fend off the fast bowler but also score enough to ensure that his side, languishing at second from bottom on the table, stays alive in the tournament. Unfortunately, Warner's form hasn't exactly been great, so it's a double challenge for the Australian.

He has, to be fair, not done too badly, with 331 runs from nine matches. His strike rate however is nothing like the Warner of previous years and 124.43 is not good enough at the top of the order.

Last time the two sides met, Archer had the last laugh, but Warner still got 48 runs.

Archer has been in the thick of things. He has claimed 13 wickets from 10 matches at an economy of 6.75 and none of the other Rajasthan Royals bowlers have been half as good,

A team game often makes a mockery of individual performances and Archer especially is an example. Nevertheless, both he and Warner would be eager to get things right for their teams, so don't write them off yet.

Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com