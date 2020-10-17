Jofra Archer, the tearaway Rajasthan Royals fast bowler, finds himself in the unenviable position of being the key bowler for his franchise. Unenviable because the rest just simply are not being able to measure up consistently, leaving the Englishman with having to do all the heavy lifting. He will once again be on call when RR take on RCB's big guns --Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, for a start -- on Saturday. Archer was brilliant against Delhi Capitals, removing Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane and Marcus Stoinis, to have figures of 3/19 off four overs, an economy of 4.75. That they still lost was because of the batting. Jaydev Unadkat is of some help off an on, but the rest of the bowlers are quite mediocre overall.

Archer has 12 wickets from eight IPL 2020 matches, at an economy of 6.56. No other RR bowler comes close.

Kohli had begun slowly but eventually he has crossed the 300-run mark this year too, with 90 not out as his top score, with a strike rate of 126.66, which seems a little low for a batsman of his calibre.

That calibre will surely be tested by Archer on Saturday.

Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com