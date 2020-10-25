Jofra Archer has been the best bowler for Rajasthan Royals (RR) by a country mile this season and he will once again have the responsibility to lead their attack in a must-win game against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Besides Archer, no Rajasthan Royals bowler finds himself in top 15 on the leading wicket-taker's list. Like Archer has led his side's bowling attack, Quinton de Kock has come to the party for the record IPL champions with a series of good knocks, including an unbeaten 46 against Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

Jofra Archer and Quinton de Kock both are fifth in the race for 'Purple' and 'Orange Cap' respectively.

Archer, the best bowler in Rajasthan Royals' roster, has picked up 15 wickets from 11 games, at an outstanding economy of 6.61 which is the best among top-five leading wicket takers.

De Kock, after a slow start to the season, has slowly risen up to become the top-scorer for the four-time champions, collecting 368 runs in just 10 matches at an impressive strike-rate of 143.19. His last four innings read 53, 78 not out, 53 and 46 not out, which are enough to prove his scintillating form.

De Kock has made the most of the field restrictions during the Powerplay and the onus of keeping him quiet will be on Archer's shoulders.

With both the players key to their side's fortunes, this is one face off that any cricket fan would not want to miss as it promises to provide them with an exciting contest between the bat and the ball.

Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com