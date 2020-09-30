IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Face-Off: Jofra Archer vs Shubman Gill
IPL 2020, RR vs KKR: The exuberant and bejewelled Rajasthan Royals fast man Jofra Archer will try to rattle the calm and smooth Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders when the sides face off on Wednesday.
Highlights
-
Rajasthan Royals will face Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday
-
All eyes will be on the contest between Jofra Archer and Shubman Gill
-
Shubman Gill is fresh of an unbeaten knock of 70 against SRH
In terms of just body language, Rajasthan Royals speedster Jofra Archer and Kolkata Knight Riders opening bat Shubman Gill as poles apart. Archer is the bling master of RR, quite the star quality in an otherwise sedate line-up while Gill is almost conservative in his approach, from his appearance to his technique. The youngster likely has one of the straightest bats in IPL 2020 and never looks flustered, his shots works of art in a world of cross-batted slogs. Archer is quite the athlete, can test the best of batsmen
with his short stuff and has the smile to challenge the posture of any batsman.
This one will be quite the face-off.
Archer has only one wicket from two matches in IPL 2020 so far, but that's not for the lack of trying. He has so far played 23 IPL matches to claim 27 wickets at an economy of 7.65.
Gill has been in the thick of things for KKR, with a fine 70 not out against SunRisers Hyderabad. While he was not really hurried by the SRH bowlers, he never looks to be in a hurry anyway. Gill has played 29 IPL matches for 576 runs at a strike rate of 128.00.
Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com