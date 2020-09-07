The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 begins with a high-voltage clash between two of the most successful sides in tournament's history Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to a record four IPL titles, under MS Dhoni CSK have won IPL thrice. Whenever these sides meet, there is no dearth of nail-biting entertainment for the fans and it was once again evident in last year's summit clash which went to the wire and Mumbai Indians held their nerves to win the match by just one run, for their fourth title. While Mumbai Indians have the greatest number of titles, Chennai Super Kings are the only side in the IPL history to qualify for the play-offs in each season they have been part of since tournament's inception in 2008.

While fans of both sides would put forth arguments to prove their team's superiority, the head to head stats make it as clear which team has the upper-hand in this intense rivalry.

Chennai Super Kings have faced Mumbai Indians more than any other IPL side. Both sides have gone up against each other on 28 occasions, of which defending champions Mumbai Indians have won 17 as compared to CSK's 11 wins.

While CSK have dominated all the other franchises in the IPL over the years, with a win percentage in excess of 50 percent, they have somehow not been able to produce the same performance against the mighty Mumbai Indians against whom their win percentage drops down to less than 40 percent.

Head to Head Match Stats:

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Matches: 28

Mumbai Indians Won: 17

CSK Won: 11

On Saturday, Dhoni and Co. would be hoping to avenge their last year's final defeat and improve their win percentage, while Rohit Sharma and his team would want to continue their dominance over the Chennai-based franchise and give their campaign a flying start.