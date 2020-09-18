Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is all geared up for the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and his latest Instagram post clearly reflected his excitement for Saturday's opening game against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK). On the eve of their opening encounter, Rohit Sharma shared a series of pictures on his Instagram account to announce his team's preparedness for the high-voltage clash against last year's runners-up. "Prep work done. Time for execution @mumbaiindians," the caption read.

While in the pictures Rohit played various shots with pure class and elegance, he knows that it will all count for nothing if he couldn't do the same on the field, starting Saturday as his team look to defend the title.

Rohit has led Mumbai Indians to four IPL titles and ahead of their opening clash, he confirmed that just like last season he will continue to open the batting for his side this year as well.

However, he also added that he is flexible in his options and ready to bat at any position as per team's requirements.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, ahead of the game, Rohit said, "I opened in the entire tournament last year and I will continue to do that. I keep all the options open - whatever the team wants (I'm) happy to do that. I enjoy batting (at) the top of the order, I have been doing it for a while."

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings has grown on to become one of the most exciting match-ups in the IPL, with last year's final being a true example of that.

Mumbai Indians have played five IPL matches in the UAE and are yet to win a game. Rohit would desperately want to change this, while MS Dhoni and Co. will be hoping to avenge their narrow defeat in the summit clash last year.