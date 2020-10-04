Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma is considered one of the top batsmen in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), with match-winning performances for the franchise over the years. Rohit can change the game single-handedly on his day, with his sublime timing and excellent gameplay. The 33-year-old poses a stern challenge to opposition bowlers, with some of the best in the business hit to all parts of the ground by the opener. However, Rohit will not have it easy against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Rashid Khan, when the two players face off in the 17th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Rohit made his presence felt for MI during their last encounter against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), where the Mumbai-based franchise emerged victorious by a margin of 48 runs. The 33-year-old was the top-scorer for his side, smashing 70 runs off 45 deliveries in an innings comprising of eight boundaries and three sixes.

Rohit has had a decent campaign so far in IPL 2020, scoring 170 runs in four matches at an average of 42.50 and strike rate of 145.30.

Rashid similarly stood out with a fine spell in SRH's triumph by seven runs over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. The cricketer from Afghanistan conceded just 12 runs in a spell of four overs, to choke the flow of runs of CSK. The 22-year-old has accounted for four wickets in as many matches so far in IPL 2020, at an average of 20.50.

SRH skipper David Warner will be optimistic about a fine show from Rashid on Sunday, but Rohit will certainly not surrender his wicket easily. A mouthwatering battle awaits.