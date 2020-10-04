SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner is usually one of the most destructive batsmen in the shortest format of the game, with impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. However, Warner has struggled to make an impact for his franchise in IPL 2020 so far, failing to score a half-century in the four matches played by the team. The 33-year-old's lean patch has further reflected in the fortunes of SRH who have struggled to get the wins, following a slow start for their captain. However, Warner is capable of wreaking havoc on his day with one good knock capable of lending momentum to the cricketer's gameplay. Mumbai Indians (MI) strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah will look to ensure another low score for the opener when the two players face off in the 17th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

David Warner has scored 115 runs in four matches for SRH, at an average of 28.75 and strike rate of 117.35. Warner has accumulated scores of 6, 36, 45 and 28 so far in the ongoing edition of the tournament, which certainly seems less considering the capabilities of the batsman.

Bumrah has accounted for five wickets in four matches at an average of 27. The Indian pacer will look to pick more wickets, as the race for the purple cap steadily heats up.

Warner will be itching to get a defining knock come Sunday, considering the limelight surrounding his poor run. Bumrah will be as eager to thwart the Australian and dismiss him early. Fans can certainly expect a cracker.