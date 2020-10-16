Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, with an eye on reclaiming the top spot. KKR, on the other hand, would like to forget their sloppy performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and put on a strong show against the record IPL champions. However, the momentum is certainly with Rohit Sharma and his team who have won four matches on the trot, whereas KKR have lost and won two each in their previous four outings. That said, both teams possess some big-hitters in their batting lineups who can dismantle even the best of the bowling attacks when in full swing. Apart from the big names, KKR have also shown faith in their youngsters who have been impressive.

MUMBAI INDIANS

Suryakumar Yadav: He has emerged as one of the most dependable batsmen in the Mumbai Indians batting lineup, lending the team the kind of support it needs in the middle overs. Not just that, whenever Mumbai Indians have lost a wicket or two early in their innings, Suryakumar Yadav has played the anchor role to perfection. He has scored 233 runs from seven innings at 38.83 and a strike rate of 155.33. He will be once again be a tough prospect for the KKR bowlers to bowl to.

Trent Boult: Playing his first season for the Mumbai Indians after being traded in from Delhi Capitals, the New Zealand fast bowler has bowled beautifully, despite the slow nature of the pitches in the UAE. He is the joint highest wicket-taker for his side alongside Jasprit Bumrah, with 11 dismissals from seven matches. One aspect of his bowling he would like to improve upon is his economy of 8.01, which is not bad but isn't great either.

Quinton de Kock: South Africa's limited-overs skipper was late to join the party in this year's IPL but he has more than made up for it by scoring two fifties in his last three innings. He has so far scored 191 runs in seven matches, with 143 of them coming in last three innings. De Kock's form has eased some pressure off skipper Rohit Sharma's shoulders and he would hope he continues the trend going against KKR as well.

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Shubman Gill: The young opener has been in terrific form this season, scoring 254 runs in seven innings at an average of 119.24. While he has provided KKR the solidity they need at the top of the order, he has at times not been able to push the accelerator towards the end of the innings. He would hope that against Mumbai Indians he improves upon his decent strike rate of 119.24 and if he succeeds, he will be a tough nut to track for the opposition bowlers.

Promoted

Eoin Morgan: The newly-appointed KKR skipper is the second-most successful batsman for his side this season but sits 26th on the leading run-scorers' list. The responsibility of steering KKR's fragile middle-order and guiding them to a competitive total will once again be on his shoulders.

Andre Russell: The big-hitting all-rounder has had a quiet season with the bat so far but with tournament entering its business end, KKR management and fans would hope to see the same Russell who won the 'Most Valuable Player' award last season. Despite failing with the bat, Russell has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for KKR this season, picking six wickets in seven matches.