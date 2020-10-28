IPL 2020, KXIP Vs RR: Sanju Samson Adds "Malayali Spice" As Rajasthan Royals Gear Up For Kings XI Punjab Match. Watch
IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR: Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals face each other in a must-win fixture, with Sanju Samson hoping to continue his fine form.
Highlights
-
Sanju Samson has scored 326 runs in 12 matches this season
-
He has a strike rate of 157.48
-
RR are seventh in the league table
In must-win scenarios, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is scheduled for October 30. Ahead of the crucial fixture, Sanju Samson seems to be gearing up pretty well, with some brilliant stroke play in the nets. The Royals shared a video of his practice sessions on Instagram, captioned as, "Adding some Malayali spice! #HallaBol #RoyalsFamily @imsanjusamson".
Adding some Malayali spice! #HallaBol #RoyalsFamily @imsanjusamson
A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) on
The video shows Samson's wide array of shot selection, with a groovy song from Malayali rapper ThirumaLi.
The vibe in the video made Samson's fans go gaga over the footage! One fan wrote, "He is our boy".
Another one wrote, "RR win next two games and need good run rate for qualify ,, good thing is big ben backs and sanju flys."
Meanwhile, even Samson commented on Instagram. He wrote, "Hahaha loved it !! #malayalipolialle".
The Kerala native has scored 326 IPL 2020 runs in 12 matches, with a strike rate of 157.48, packed with 17 fours and 23 sixes. He has also grabbed a high score of 85 runs.
Despite a patchy run after a brilliant start to his campaign, Samson was crucial in RR's recent win vs Mumbai Indians (MI). He scored an unbeaten knock of 54 runs from 31 balls as his team won by eight wickets with 10 balls remaining. He also hit four fours and three sixes.
RR are currently seventh in the league table with ten points after 12 matches. They have won five fixtures and lost seven.