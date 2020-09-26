Neither Andre Russell, nor Rashid Khan would be happy about how things went for them individually or for their teams when both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) ended up losing their first IPL 2020 matches. Russell, feared by all bowlers, was made to look ordinary by Jasprit Bumrah, while Rashid Khan also ended up on the losing side, albeit due to a batting flop show by his teammates. But the Afghan leg-spinner does not take well to going wicketless, so he will be keen to get a few numbers on the fourth column of his IPL 2020 stats.

Russell and Rashid Khan are both journeymen of international cricket, appearing in almost all the competitive leagues around the world and would be facing one another frequently. But the IPL is the biggest stage for most cricketers in the world.

Russell has been in the IPL business for quite a while. He has played 65 matches, scored 1411 runs at an insane strike-rate of 185.17. Add to that the 56 wickets.

Rashid Khan also has had his moments with the bat, but his skills are acknowledged worldwide for his spin. He has claimed 55 wickets in 47 matches with an economy of 6.58, making him quite the miser.

With both players keen to be on the winning side, this face-off will be quite something to see, in a contest between sheer power and guile. Quite a collectors' item.

Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com