Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after spending the majority of the IPL 2020 season in the top-half of the points table have slipped to second from bottom before their last league game against Rajasthan Royals. With both sides in the hunt of a playoff spot, it's a do-or-die clash for both sides as they face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Both sides have had contrasting results in their previous two league games, with RR registering two convincing victories while KKR suffering two successive losses. There is no room for mistakes as the loser will be out of the tournament and teams would be relying on their key players to deliver the good in this crucial match. For Rajasthan Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer were the standout performers in last two wins, while KKR would hope that their batting led by Shubman Gill gets them to a competitive total.

Top IPL 2020 Fantasy Picks for KKR vs RR Match:

Ben Stokes (Credits - 11): The England all-rounder has found form at the most crucial stage of the season which could very well be deciding factor whether they qualify for the playoffs or not. After missing the first half due to personal reasons, Stokes found the going tough initially but he seems to have overcome that, hitting a century and fifty in last two matches. He has been explosive up the order in the last two games, which helped RR chase down huge total with ease. In the last match, he also picked two wickets so there's no reason for you not to pick him in you Fantasy XI. Although he will cost you the most, his current form with both bat and ball makes him a must-have in your side.

Jofra Archer (Credits - 9.5): He has been fantastic with the ball for Rajasthan Royals throughout the season, including last three matches where he has picked up six wickets. With 286.5 points from 13 games, Archer is on top of the most valuable players' list. He has picked up 19 wickets and is sixth in the Purple Cap race. Apart from his bowling he has also proved to be handy with the bat, hitting 10 sixes despite not getting much time in the middle. You can get the most impactful player of the season so far at just 9.5 credits and he should be a no-brainer.

Shubman Gill (Credits - 8.5): With 404 runs from 13 games, the young batsman from Punjab has been responsible for providing KKR with solid starts up the order. However, he hasn't come good in the last few games but that doesn't undermine his class and potential. If KKR are to win, Shubman Gill will be a key man for them and he will have the chance to make the big occasion count and you don't want to miss on having him in your side.

Varun Chakravarthy (Credits - 6.5): The mystery spinner has had a memorable season so far, with his performances even impressing the national selectors and they handed him his maiden national call-up. He has looked the most potent bowler in KKR' bowling attack and his stats also speak volumes of his dominance in the middle overs. He is KKR's leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets from as many games and also boasts of a great economy of just seven runs an over. His strike rate of 19.20 also puts him on top among KKR bowlers who have played more than 10 games. At 6.5 credits he should be a steal and by choosing him in your Fantasy side and you can be rest assured of minimum of one wicket -- at least that's what his strike rate suggests.