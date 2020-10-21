Shubman Gill was one of the most talked-about batsmen in the Kolkata Knight Riders line-up in the early days of IPL 2020 and before, in the last year. The sheer poise and grace of the opener is something to admire, as he middles the ball so beautifully in his unhurried fashion. But at the same time, that lazy grace has a flip side - he is not very good at accelerating at will and looks ugly when trying to. Royal Challengers Bangalore pace spearhead Chris Morris will be interested in bringing out this ugly side when the two sides meet on Saturday.

Gill has been the permanent feature on the KKR opener's slot, while the rest have come and gone. He has scored 311 runs from nine matches with 70 not out as his best, but it is his strike rate that is a cause for concern. At 113.91, it surely needs improvement.

Morris was on the RCB injured list for quite a while and has played only four matches. But those four games have got him nine wickets at an economy of 5.25!

Promoted

This clash at the top of the inning could be critical to the result and the eventual fortunes of the sides. Worth a watch.

Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com