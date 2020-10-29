Things are looking bright in the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) camp, after the KL Rahul-led side turned the tide of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign in United Arab Emirates (UAE). After a slow start, Punjab have climbed the table, and find themselves occupying fourth spot in the eight-team franchise T20 league. To show the relaxed vibe in their bio-secure bubble, KXIP shared a photo of fielding coach Jonty Rhodes doing a yoga asana which left Twitter in splits. The post was captioned as, "Rhodesasan #SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP @JontyRhodes8".

In the photo, the South African can be seen folding his hands in a crouching posture.

One user compared him to Frank Gallagher, protagonist of Shameless. The role is played by William H Macy.

When Jonty become Frank Gallagher pic.twitter.com/iKx6Xs9jsD — rajesh (@rajesh_bezawada) October 29, 2020

Meanwhile, another said, "The kid looks fit. I would put him at point in the field in the next game."

The kid looks fit. I would put him at point in the field in the next game. — Krish Kumar (@KrishKiPhD) October 29, 2020

Here are the other reactions from fans on social media:

This aasan has been in practice on India since ages, first thing in the morning everyday. — Dr Varun Vij (@docvarunvij) October 29, 2020

Lgta h abb @klrahul11 empire wali team abb kumfu team bn rahe ho — Sanjeev kumar (@sanjeev__gabbar) October 29, 2020

Gurujiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii — Satya Rekapalli (@rekapalli_satya) October 29, 2020

KXIP have played 12 matches, winning six and losing six games. They are currently in a winning run, having won their last five fixtures. The wins came against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Their recent win over KKR saw an unbeaten knock of 66 runs by Mandeep Singh and Chris Gayle slamming 51 runs off 29 balls.

KXIP's next two matches are must-win games. They face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on October 30, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. After that they face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on November 1 in the same venue.