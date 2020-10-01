The single consistent success story for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 has been the form of Mayank Agarwal. Win or lose, the Karnataka batsman has come good with the bat on every occasion. In fact, when KXIP lost the Super Over against Delhi Capitals, Agarwal was one shot away from winning the match in regular time but went for glory instead of a single, losing his wicket. When he comes out to bat again against Mumbai Indians, it will need the best bowler in the rival ranks to stop him, and that would be Jasprit Bumrah. The Mumbai fast bowler has not been in the finest nick in IPL 2020, so he will have to bring out his A-game, sooner rather than later. With the KXIP top-order churning out big runs, Bumrah needs to find a way to get his act together, and soon.

Agarwal has scored 221 runs in three matches in IPL 2020 with one century and a fifty, at a strike rate of 170.00. Overall, Agarwal has played 80 IPL matches, scored 1487 at a strike rate of 133.00 with a century and six half-centuries.

Bumrah has been at the forefront of the Mumbai Indians attack for a while now. She has claimed three wickets from three matches so far this year. Overall, he has played 80 matches for 85 runs, at an economy of 7.64.

This could be quite a face-off, especially if Bumrah can get on the ball figuratively, which he hopefully will do on Thursday.

Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com