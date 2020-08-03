Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday took to the nets for a practice session with the bat and went on to execute a wide variety of shots. Hardik was seen training hard in a video shared on the franchise's official Twitter handle. MI referred to the 26-year-old as "Kung-Fu Pandya" in the caption on the video. "Get your eye in. Go berserk! Keep 'em coming, Kung-Fu Pandya," read the caption. MI take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on September 19.

Hardik has been training hard for the upcoming edition of IPL, as seen in the pictures shared by the player on his official Instagram handle of late. The all-rounder was seen sweating it out in the gym recently. "At it," said the caption on the Instagram post that showed Pandya working out.

MI enter the 13th edition of IPL as defending champions having defeated CSK by a margin of one run in the final of IPL 2019. The Mumbai-based franchise will be led by Rohit Sharma just like last season, with MS Dhoni continuing to don the captain's role for CSK.

MI will miss out on the services of Sri Lankan fast-bowler Lasith Malinga, who opted out of the upcoming edition due to personal reasons. Australian pacer James Pattinson has been signed as Malinga's replacement.

The Mumbai-based franchise is the most successful team in the tournament, having won four titles.