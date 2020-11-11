Kings XI Punjab batting coach Wasim Jaffer came up with a hilarious congratulatory message for Mumbai Indians as they marched to their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. Trent Boult took three wickets and Rohit Sharma hit a fine half-century as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in the final of IPL 2020 to lift a record-extending fifth trophy. "Congratulations @mipaltan! Now go take a couple of years off, you've earned it," former India batsman Jaffer tweeted with a wink emoji.

Congratulations poured in for Mumbai Indians after their historic win.

"Mumbai Mumbai," legendary batsman and former MI captain Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, with a trophy emoji. "Well done @mipaltan!" he added. He also shared a GIF of him celebrating the moment Mumbai won the trophy.

"Ab to aadat si hai sabko aise dhone ki. The best T 20 franchisee in the world and the best captain in the format. Deserving winners , Mumbai Indians, koi shak," tweeted former India batsman Virender Sehwag. "Amazingly well organised tournament despite various challenges," he added.

"Congrats @mipaltan @ImRo45 and team.. dominated in this years @IPL," tweeted former South Africa and Mumbai Indians player JP Duminy.

Promoted

"#Mi isn't just the best team in the #IPL, they're the best team on the planet. Head and shoulders above the rest. Winning the crown is difficult...defending it is even tougher. Only the second team to do so in the IPL," tweeted former India opener Aakash Chopra.

Ab to aadat si hai sabko aise dhone ki.

The best T 20 franchisee in the world and the best captain in the format. Deserving winners , Mumbai Indians, koi shak.

Amazingly well organised tournament despite various challenges.#IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/yYkRqKtoxQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 10, 2020

#Mi isn't just the best team in the #IPL, they're the best team on the planet. Head and shoulders above the rest. Winning the crown is difficult...defending it is even tougher. Only the second team to do so in the IPL. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 10, 2020

Many congratulations to @mipaltan for winning #IPL2020 under the great leadership of brother man @ImRo45 .. Superb efforts by @DelhiCapitals for reaching the finals .. — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) November 10, 2020

Congratulations @mipaltan @ImRo45 and entire team for winning the 5th .. Outstanding — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 10, 2020

Defeating second best team of the #IPL2020 not once but 4 times in a row is incredible. Unmatched @mipaltan #MIvsDC — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) November 10, 2020

Delhi Capitals opted to bat after winning the toss but it was Mumbai Indians who got off to a dream start in the final, with Trent Boult dismissing in-form Marcus Stoinis on the very first delivery. MI got two more early wickets before Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant hit half-centuries to help Delhi post 156/7.

Mumbai Indians looked in control throughout the chase, with Rohit Sharma leading the way with a 51-ball 68. MI chased down the target with eight balls to spare to seal their fifth IPL title.