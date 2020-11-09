With defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) set to face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final on Tuesday, former captain Sachin Tendulkar has taken to Twitter to wish the team good luck and rally the support of fans. The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium. The legend spoke via the franchise's Twitter account. "When you go out to play for Mumbai Indians. You know that it's not just you as an individual. The entire force is with you", he said.

Waxing lyrical about the team's commitment and unity, Tendulkar continued, "The first and most important thing. It's one family. We all stay together through ups and downs."

"In sport or generally in life, There are going to be challengers. There are going to be a number of speed-breakers along the way especially in this tournament, where it moves at a phenomenal pace," he added.

Passing a personal message to the current outfit, led by captain Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket legend said, "It's important that everyone stays together as a tight unit. We've been able to do that."

He also explained that the reason behind MI's consistent displays in the IPL is due to the backing of owners and support staff.

"When you go out to play for Mumbai Indians, it's not just you. An entire force is with you," he quipped.

Promoted

Mumbai wrapped up the league phase in top spot and defeated Delhi in Qualifier 1 to seal their berth in the final. Meanwhile, DC finished second in the league, and had to wait till Qualifier 2, to enter the final.

MI have won the IPL four times, which is the highest, and they stand a chance to stretch that record.