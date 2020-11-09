Hardik Pandya rallied support for defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday. The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The all-rounder has been crucial for MI captain Rohit Sharma due to his big-hitting skills that have come handy this season. He posted a training montage video on Twitter in an attempt to motivate his teammates and fans. He captioned it thus: "We've put in the hard yards but it's show time now! Let's go, @mipaltan".

The 27-year-old has played in 13 matches this season and he has scored 278 runs at a strike rate of 182.89. He has hit one fifty. His boundary count consists of 14 fours and 25 sixes. He hasn't bowled this season.

MI finished the league phase in top spot and defeated DC in Qualifier 1 to seal their berth in the final. Meanwhile, Delhi finished the league phase in second position but had to wait till Qualifier 2, where they defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), to enter the final.

Other than Qualifier 1, both sides have faced each other twice this season. In Match 27, Delhi lost by five wickets to Mumbai. Quinton de Kock scored a match-winning half-century.

Then in Match 51, MI won again by nine wickets. Ishan Kishan scored an unbeaten knock of 72 runs and Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets.

Mumbai have won the IPL four times; 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. In 2019, they defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final. Moreover, this is DC's maiden IPL final.