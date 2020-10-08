David Warner has always been quite the sledgehammer at the top of the SunRisers Hyderabad batting, crushing the opposition bowling to create a path for SRH to keep winning. Sadly though, that has not quite been the case in IPL 2020, where the Aussie has been up and down, definitely by his own standards. So, when he meets Mohammed Shami of Kings XI Punjab in their league match on Thursday, that is a face-off Warner would love to dominate. Shami will definitely have a thing or two, to say about that, especially after the hammering the KXIP bowling received from Chennai Super Kings.

Going wicketless in one match is a different thing, but to go down by 10 wickets in any game is not something that goes down well with any bowler. So Shami must be seeking some sort of return to confidence and success against SRH.

He has claimed eight wickets from five matches in IPL 2020 so far, but would like to work on his economy of 8.19. But that is still better than his IPL economy of 8.91, coming from 56 matches where he has claimed 48 wickets.

Warner has been in the thick of things throughout. In this season's IPL, he has 175 runs from five matches, at a strike rate of 123.23, a far cry from his career figures of 141.60 from his 131 matches and 4881 runs.

So as is evident, both are in a position where they can change their games radically. Even a minor upping of the game could make a telling difference for either side.

Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com