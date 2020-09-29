Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer finds himself in a fairly happy position as far as wins go in IPL 2020 so far. He has been good with the bat, though surely the skipper will be hoping for more runs through the tournament. Iyer has so far scored 65 runs in two games but would surely be expected to get a few big knocks through IPL 2020. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has had a relatively sedate outing, with nothing in the wicket's column from two matches. However, he is too good a bowler to miss out all the time and if the law of averages is anything to go by, he should be up for a decent performance soon.

Iyer has been in the thick of things for Delhi for a while now, although his franchise never really look like serious contenders. But 2020 could well be different.

Iyer has been in the scheme of things for 64 matches and has 1,746 runs to his name, with 13 half-centuries and a strike rate of 126.70.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has so far played 119 IPL matches and snared 133 wickets at an economy of 7.25. He has one five-wicket and two four-wicket hauls to his name.

Depending on how the Delhi Capitals openers fare, and also that SRH really need to make early inroads, Shreyas Iyer and Bhuvneshwar Kumar could well face off, and that could be the difference at the end.