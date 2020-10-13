Delhi Capitals won't be in too unhappy a frame of mind, irrespective of their loss to Mumbai Indians. At this moment, as they stand among the top two on the IPL 2020 Points Table, DC will be keen to forget the reverse, especially since MI look pretty unbeatable at the moment, and focus on garnering two vital points against Rajasthan Royals when the two sides meet in Dubai on Wednesday. RR, on their part, would be dancing now, led by Riyan Parag, as they notched up points against SunRisers Hyderabad in a rather hard-fought and aggressive match.

Delhi would be wondering how, with more than half the batting still left, they ended up with such a mediocre score against MI. The issue seems to be with the batting, but it could also be just a glitch, made to look big by the fact that they were facing the defending champions.

The bowlers did a good job by and large, but MI have just too many big guns in their batting to lose while chasing scores around 160 and eventually they got through at a canter.

Rajasthan Royals had to fight harder against SunRisers Hyderabad, but that is what made the victory sweeter. RR welcomed back Ben Stokes but his contribution was minimal. It was left to young Parag and Rahul Tewatia to carve out a match-winning stand after RR looked like coming to grief against Rashid Khan and the other bowlers.

The match ended with a near-clash between Tewatia and SRH's Khaleel Ahmed and even SRH skipper David Warner got involved. But eventually what mattered was the two points that RR desperately needed.

The previous IPL 2020 match between the two sides was quite a cakewalk for Delhi Capitals, who won by 46 runs. But that is history now.