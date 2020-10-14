Rahul Tewatia was almost in the middle of a fracas with Khaleel Ahmed of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) when the two sides met last, and even SRH skipper David Warner got involved in the scrap. However, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) batsman held his never and kept his cool enough to be unbeaten at the end and, along with Riyan Parag, pull off a win when RR looked like being down and almost out. The left-hander has done it before as well, and while that was being considered a one-off, he's back. So, when Delhi Capitals (DC) take on RR in Dubai on Wednesday, veteran bowler Ravichandran Ashwin could well be the person made responsible for handling Tewatia, a face-off that could be telling.

Tewatia has no fear. He even took on the near-unplayable Rashid Khan and played a couple of reverse shots off the Afghan, costing him his most expensive over in IPL 2020.

The left-hander has scored 189 runs from seven matches in IPL 2020 at a strike rate of 152.41. He has an incredible 15 sixes to his name.

Ashwin, who was out with a shoulder injury early on, has returned effectively. While he has only six wickets from five matches, he is way too experienced to be taken lightly, by Tewatia or anyone else.

Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com