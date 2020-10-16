It is not often that you see Chennai Super Kings in the bottom half of the IPL Points Table. But, that said, its not always that you see Delhi at the top either. So, all of these are just figures that can mislead. CSK, after the win in their last match, are far from out of the reckoning and Delhi Capitals will have a job at their hands when they meet the former champions in Sharjah on Saturday.

Before anything else is said, one thing that needs to be noted is the way the Sharjah tracks are beginning to alter. The pitches are wearing out and no longer does Sharjah promise 200-plus scores in every inning. Also, batting second is progressively becoming a challenge.

CSK were almost down and out by the time they met SRH, but then, the Hyderabad side isn't doing much better either. They batted without conviction against what was a moderate Chennai total and went down without much of a fight.

While CSK were just about efficient with their batting, two points are all that matter in this situation and it really is of no consequence as to how they are achieved. So, CSK will be relieved and happy.

Promoted

DC have been largely happy and looking good. Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer were on point with the bat against RR, who batted unconvincingly and let go of a potentially winning position as the DC bowlers stuck to line and length, with new man Tushar Deshpande adding some novelty and wickets.

Delhi Capitals are sitting pretty on top of the IPL 2020 Table with 12 points from eight games while CSK have half that many from the same number of matches. But all of that will be irrelevant on the ground, since both will have their cases to push, hopefully leading to a competitive match.