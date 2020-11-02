Australian cricketer and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner spoke about his social media activity and other things while talking to fans. Speaking to young SunRisers Hyderabad fans via video call on behalf of Star Sports, Warner was asked who inspired him to become a social media star. He said that he has grown around social media. The video posted on Twitter has been captioned as, "His social media presence and his signature celebration 'The Leap'... Captain @davidwarner31 in conversation with the #OrangeArmy!".

He said, "We have grown up with all these things like Facebook and I think MySpace when I was younger."

Warner is viral on Instagram and recently also started a YouTube channel which garnered following amongst cricket fans.

"Obviously Instagram and other stuff. I tagged along Instagram I think on 2012 or 2013. From there, its just sort of grown", he quipped during the interaction.

Another kid also asked him about his signature move, and he said that it was his fist jumping celebration, which he does after grabbing a ton.

Warner has scored 444 runs from 13 matches in the ongoing season in United Arab Emirates (UAE). He is also fourth in the race for the Orange Cap.

Promoted

Hyderabad are currently fifth in the IPL table.

They face Mumbai Indians (MI) on October 2 in a must-win clash. A win will seal their playoff berth due to their strong +0.555 net run-rate. A defeat will knock them out of contention.