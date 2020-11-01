Chennai Super Kings take on Kings XI Punjab in Match No. 53 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday in Abu Dhabi with stakes still high for Kings XI, who must win their final league game to stay in contention for a place in the playoffs. KXIP are currently placed fifth in the points table with 12 points from 13 matches and have a poor net run-rate when compared to SunRisers Hyderabad, who are placed fourth with as many points. CSK will play for little more than pride as they have already been knocked out of the race to the playoffs.

Top IPL 2020 Fantasy Picks for CSK vs KXIP Match:

KL Rahul (Credits - 11): The most consistent batsman and the highest run-getter in IPL 2020 so far, Rahul has set a high benchmark for his teammates. With 641 runs -- a century and five half-centuries included -- Rahul has been the 'Orange Cap' owner for quite some time and is likely to finish as the highest scorer this season. A five-match winning run under his captaincy helped KXIP pick themselves up from the bottom of the table and fight for a place in the final four.

Nicholas Pooran (Credits - 9.5): Pooran is KXIP's third-highest scorer this season with 351 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 173.76. He has two half-centuries to his credit and has emerged as an explosive No. 4 batsman to complement a top three of Rahul, Mandeep Singh and Chris Gayle. His usefulness with the gloves behind the stumps makes him a handy fantasy pick.

Chris Gayle (Credits - 9.5): Gayle has helped turn things around for KXIP this season and looks in ominous touch with the bat, scoring two half-centuries in his last five innings including a splendid 99 against Rajasthan Royals in his last outing, where he also reached the milestone of hitting 1,000 sixes in T20s. Gayle has 276 runs from just six matches at a strike rate of 144.50.

Ambati Rayudu (Credits - 9): Rayudu has been one of the most consistent batsmen for CSK over the years and he has had a decent run with the bat this season as well despite the team not doing as well. Rayudu has scored 329 runs from 11 matches at 36.55 and a strike rate of 130.55 with one half-century.

Sam Curran (Credits - 9.5): One of the finds of the season for CSK in IPL 2020, Curran has flourished in his role of a floater batsman and a new-ball as well as death-overs bowler. He is likely to continue at CSK next season as well, judging by the opportunities he has been provided this season and the roles he has performed. He has 186 runs with one half-century and 13 wickets at an economy rate of 8.22 runs per over.