The contest between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Thursday displays two teams in completely different states of mind - CSK, already out of the running for the qualifiers, will be disappointed but also relaxed, since their race is run and now, they are playing for pride alone. On the other hand, KKR, who were in top four on the IPL Points Table for a long time, suddenly find themselves threatened with elimination, something that could well cramp their minds and styles when the two teams meet. Nothing to lose vs everything to lose can really add to the dimensions of the match.

KKR, with 12 points from 12 matches, were sent packing out of the top four after Kings XI Punjab registered their fifth consecutive win. Such has been the Kolkata franchise's form that the question was not if they would drop out of the top four, but when.

KKR's challenge against KXIP was lukewarm, especially after the top-order simply disintegrated. But even otherwise people were convinced that Punjab would win this one.

Contrast this with KKR's massive 194/6 against Delhi Capitals and their 59-run win.

CSK too had a win, taking points off Royal Challengers Bangalore. But irrespective of that, Chennai is done and dusted in IPL 2020. They look jaded and surely there will be large-scale changes in next year.

KKR will not be in a happy frame of mind but they have no option but to dish out their A game in this match and the remaining engagement, if they have to have a chance to make it through. They will play to win; CSK will play for pride. Both can be equally important.