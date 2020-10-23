Deepak Chahar handles the pace department for Chennai Super Kings and he has found the going tough, like the rest of the CSK line-up, when it comes to converting balanced situations into a win. On the other side is Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who has many guns blazing for him and is not always needed to come good. That said, he would be hot under the collar with the manner in which MI lost the double Super Over to Kings XI Punjab and his bat may do the talking against CSK in Sharjah on Friday. That won't make Deepak Chahar's job any easier since the pint-sized ground is not the best play for new-ball bowlers and even though the tracks have lost a fair amount of bite, it still will be a challenge against Rohit Sharma.

The Mumbai Indians skipper has scored 260 runs from nine matches at a strike rate of 129.35, certainly not the best in IPL 2020 but that shouldn't really worry him since there is enough firepower in the MI ranks. Nevertheless, he is again due a big one.

Deepak Chahar has been CSK's new-ball first choice from the beginning of the season and has 10 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 7.10.

He will do well to get past not just Rohit Sharma but a slew of attacking MI batsmen. But, as was seen against KXIP, the Mumbai Indians batting too can be fallible, so Chahar may not write this one off yet.

Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com