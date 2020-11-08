Sanjay Manjrekar was involved in an argument with a Twitter user on Sunday over who should be awarded the Man of the Match award in the second qualifier of Indian Premier League 2020. A Twitter user replied to one of Manjrekar's earlier tweets where the former cricketer had opined on who should have been the Man of the Match in Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. "When adjudicating the MOM award one must look at how the game was placed at the half way stage, MI had almost sealed the game with their batting. So the match winning impact was made by batsmen. With due respect to Boult & Bumrah, MOM should have been a batsman," Manjrekar had tweeted on November 6.

Gotta explain my thoughts to some people like teacher to kids in primary school. I meant AFTER THE MATCH IS OVER, look at halfway stage to see how match was poised you get a good idea if batsmen or bowlers won them the game eventually. https://t.co/HgQEEsQWDY — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 8, 2020

The user, who had replied to the tweet on November 7, posted another reply with reference to Sunday's clash between Delhi and SunRisers Hyderabad.

"@sanjaymanjrekar shall we give the man of the match award to Shikhar Dhawan already?" tweeted the user.

Dhawan top-scored in Delhi's inning, hitting 78 runs off 50 balls, as Delhi posted 189/3 after winning the toss and batting first.

A non-plussed Manjrekar replied: "Gotta explain my thoughts to some people like teacher to kids in primary school. I meant AFTER THE MATCH IS OVER, look at halfway stage to see how match was poised you get a good idea if batsmen or bowlers won them the game eventually."

Mumbai had defeated Delhi in Qualifier 1 by 57 runs as two of their batsmen - Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav - hit fifties.

Promoted

Chasing 201, Delhi lost their top three for ducks and were mostly playing catch-up before finishing timidly on 143/8, losing the game and a potential place in the final.

That may have prompted Manjrekar's observation after the match he the former India batsman was clear in his thought process even in the face of some opposition.