Devdutt Padikkal took a remarkable catch in Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dubai on Monday to dismiss the DC skipper Shreyas Iyer. Iyer had hit a ball from Moeen Ali towards wide long-on and Padikkal, who found himself at the edge of the boundary, took the catch but realised his momentum would take up over the ropes. He displayed quick reflexes by throwing the ball up in the air before crossing the rope to regain his balance and immediately went back in the field of play to complete the catch. Padikkal, who has starred for RCB with the bat, drew comparisons with Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Faf du Plessis, who has taken some tough catches at the rope this season.

WATCH - Padikkal does a du Plessis.



On the boundary ropes, kept his balance and @devdpd07 caught one right off catching book of @faf1307.https://t.co/QC7Wa0yZ8h #Dream11IPL #RCBvDC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 5, 2020

Iyer had top-scored for DC in their last outing with an unbeaten knock of 88 against Kolkata Knight Riders and looked in good touch against RCB as well before Padikkal's spectacular catch got the better of him.

Padikkal has hit three half-centuries for RCB so far in his debut IPL season, returning scores of 63, 54, 1, and 56 from four outings.

He set the tone for his team in their last outing with his 63 off just 45 balls at the top of the order, helping captain Virat Kohli, who was woefully out of form, take his time at the crease and get his first half-century of the season.

Kohli hit an unbeaten 72 off just 53 balls as RCB chased down Rajasthan Royals' 154/6 with five balls to spare.