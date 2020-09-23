IPL 2020, RR vs CSK: Sanju Samson Thanks Sachin Tendulkar For Praising His ''Clean Striking''
IPL 2020, CSK vs RR: Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson thanked Sachin Tendulkar for praising his 74-run knock from just 32 balls.
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson thanked former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for praising his 74-run knock from just 32 balls against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar lauded the ''clean striking'' by Samson which included ''all proper cricketing shots''. His innings was studded with nine sixes and a four.
"Clean striking by @IamSanjuSamson. They were all proper cricketing shots and not slogs. Smartly bowled by @NgidiLungi. Short, wide and slow. #CSKvsRR," Tendulkar tweeted.
Thanks a lot sir,,,@sachin_rt https://t.co/BOoDIw4Fj8— Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) September 23, 2020
Taking to Twitter, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram wrote, "Just an amazing innings by Thiruvananthapuram's own @IamSanjuSamson. Yesterday he showed the nation & the world what he can do, with clean "proper cricketing shots".